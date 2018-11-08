Youssouf Mulumbu On Bench – Celtic Team vs RB Leipzig Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Celtic vs RB Leipzig

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Celtic have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig to Celtic Park this evening for a Europa League group stage fixture.



The Bhoys have picked up just three points from their three Group B fixtures, three fewer than RB Leipzig and six fewer than leaders RB Salzburg.











Skipper Scott Brown continues to be sidelined, while Eboue Kouassi, Daniel Arzani, Jozo Simunovic and Leigh Griffiths are also out.



Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers picks Craig Gordon in goal, while in defence he names Dedryck Boyata and Filip Benkovic as the centre-back pairing. In midfield, the Celtic manager selects Callum McGregor, Ryan Christie and Tom Rogic, while James Forrest and Scott Sinclair support Odsonne Edouard.



If Rodgers needs to make changes he can look to his bench, where options available include Youssouf Mulumbu and Jonny Hayes.



Celtic Team vs RB Leipzig



Gordon, Lustig, Boyata, Benkovic, Tierney, McGregor, Rogic, Christie, Forrest, Sinclair, Edouard



Substitutes: Bain, Hendry, Mulumbu, Hayes, Morgan, Ajer, Ralston

