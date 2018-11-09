Carlo Ancelotti Weighs In On Tottenham and Liverpool Target Krzysztof Piatek

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti claims that Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool linked striker Krzysztof Piatek could play for a big club.



Genoa signed the Polish striker last summer for just €4m and he started the season with a bang scoring nine league goals in his first seven Serie A games.











Despite the goals drying up in the last few games, Piatek remains on the radar of big clubs and has been linked with moves to Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham.



Napoli are also interested in the striker and they have already failed with a bid.





Piatek is expected to start against Napoli this weekend and Ancelotti indicated that with the way he has started in Italy, he could soon be playing for a big club.



However, he does feel at Genoa the Pole is at the right place to further develop in his first season in Italy.



“He is doing very well”, the Napoli coach said in a press conference when asked about Piatek.



“Anyone who is playing like that can hope to play for a big club.



“He’s in the ideal environment considering that it is the first season in Italy.”



Genoa have already ruled out selling Piatek in the January transfer window.

