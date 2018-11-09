XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/11/2018 - 14:23 GMT

Carlo Ancelotti Weighs In On Tottenham and Liverpool Target Krzysztof Piatek

 




Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti claims that Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool linked striker Krzysztof Piatek could play for a big club.

Genoa signed the Polish striker last summer for just €4m and he started the season with a bang scoring nine league goals in his first seven Serie A games.




Despite the goals drying up in the last few games, Piatek remains on the radar of big clubs and has been linked with moves to Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham.

Napoli are also interested in the striker and they have already failed with a bid.
 


Piatek is expected to start against Napoli this weekend and Ancelotti indicated that with the way he has started in Italy, he could soon be playing for a big club.

However, he does feel at Genoa the Pole is at the right place to further develop in his first season in Italy.


“He is doing very well”, the Napoli coach said in a press conference when asked about Piatek.

“Anyone who is playing like that can hope to play for a big club.

“He’s in the ideal environment considering that it is the first season in Italy.”

Genoa have already ruled out selling Piatek in the January transfer window.
 