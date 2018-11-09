XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/11/2018 - 10:13 GMT

Celtic Defender Identifies Biggest Plus From Win Over RB Leipzig

 




Celtic defender Kieran Tierney has admitted that the biggest positive from the win over RB Leipzig was that the Bhoys did not let their heads drop even after the visitors equalised at Parkhead.

Brendan Rodgers’ men registered an invaluable 2-1 win over RB Leipzig during their crucial Europa League Group B clash at Parkhead on Thursday.




Tierney opened the scoring as early as the 11th minute, but the visitors restored parity through Jean-Kevin Augustin’s late equaliser that came in the 78th minute of the game.

However, Celtic would restore their one-goal advantage in the next minute through Odsonne Edouard to complete a memorable win over Ralf Rangnick’s men.
 


Tierney admitted that the biggest positive that stood out from the result was Celtic’s never-say-die attitude that did not allow them to drop their heads as soon as the opposition got back into the game.

"The biggest plus from the game was the way we reacted to the Leipzig equaliser”, Tierney was quoted as saying by the Herald.


“In the past, we have crumbled when we conceded a goal.

"This time, we went forward, put pressure on them and got the winner.

“That felt like a Champions League night against one of the biggest and best sides in Germany.”

Celtic are currently level on points with RB Leipzig in Group G and continue to remain in contention for qualification to the knockout stages of the competition.
 