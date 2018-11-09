Danny Welbeck’s Injury Hit My Players Hard Mentally – Unai Emery

Follow @insidefutbol





Unai Emery has conceded that Danny Welbeck’s injury adversely affected his players during Arsenal’s 0-0 draw against Sporting Lisbon on Thursday night.



The point at home made sure Arsenal will be in the last 32 of the Europa League, but the game was marred by a serious ankle injury to Welbeck with close to 30 minutes on the clock.











His ankle was put in a protective brace and it needed ten medical staff to carry the forward out on a stretcher, with Welbeck now facing months on the sidelines.



Emery admits it is a serious injury and admits that his players suffered mentally after watching Welbeck stretchered off the pitch and it affected their performance.





He conceded that such things can happen in a game and it is hard for players to get it completely out of their system despite being thorough professionals.



Emery said in a press conference last night: “The worst news tonight is this injury – we think serious injury.



“I think Danny was working well and was playing a good match.



"His injury was hard also for the mentality of the players because they looked at the big injury.



“But when you are playing football in competitive matches it can happen. We don’t want it, but this is our profession.



“He has been taking to the hospital.



"We are going to wait for news on this injury, but we think it is serious.”



Welbeck has suffered from long-term injury problems since joining Arsenal from Manchester United in 2014 and has spent lengthy periods on the sidelines.

