He’s Given Us Extra Bite – Rangers Star Impressed With Joe Worrall

Rangers defender Jon Flanagan has praised team-mate Joe Worrall for stepping up in recent weeks and admitted that he is enjoying playing alongside the centre-back, who is on loan from Nottingham Forest.



Flanagan, who secured a permanent move to Rangers in the summer, started the game against Spartak Moscow as Rangers suffered a dramatic 4-3 loss despite taking the lead on three occasions.











Steven Gerrard’s men have had to deal with a lot of games this year, with the fixtures coming thick and fast across various competitions, and they have banked upon players like Flanagan and Worrall to keep things fresh at the back.



Worrall, who joined the Gers on a season-long deal on transfer deadline day, remained as an unused substitute against Spartak Moscow despite playing a part in Rangers’ prior five games across all competitions.





Flanagan praised Worrall for stepping up and enjoying an extended run with the team in recent weeks and admitted that he is a good partner to have at the back due to his attributes.



“In the past few weeks, Joe has been solid”, Flanagan said on Rangers TV.



“Since he has come in, he has given us that extra bit of bite.



"So yes, it has been good playing alongside him.



“We have been working well together I think.



"He is a bit of a leader, he’ll tell you when he needs to and he is a good defender.”



Rangers will next face Motherwell at Ibrox on Sunday in the Scottish Premiership as they aim to keep up with Hearts and Celtic in the domestic league table.

