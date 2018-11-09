XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/11/2018 - 10:19 GMT

I Am Following Chelsea’s Season – Watford Star

 




Watford full-back Adam Masina has revealed that he is keenly following Chelsea exploits in the Premier League this season.

The 24-year-old Italian defender left Bologna to join Watford last summer and has made three Premier League appearances, with two of them from the starting eleven.




Despite his limited appearances, Masina is enjoying the top tier of English football and insisted that the relentless nature of the league has been a revelation for him.

The Watford star told Sky Italia: “The Premier League is an intense competition, you will never get bored.
 


“You have to fight from the first to the 90th minute.”

The Italian defender admits that he is keeping a close watch on Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea and believe they are going to have a great campaign in the league.


Masina predicted they will be involved in a three-way title battle at the end of the season, alongside Manchester City and Liverpool.

He continued: “I am also following Chelsea and they are having a great season.

“Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City will fight for the title and we are hoping to get as high as possible.”

Masina will hope to be involved when Watford face Chelsea at Vicarage Road on Boxing Day.
 