06 October 2016

09/11/2018 - 16:20 GMT

I Can’t Speak Highly Enough of Him – Sunderland Star Hails Team-mate

 




Sunderland midfielder Lee Cattermole has admitted that he cannot speak highly enough of Black Cats captain George Honeyman, who leads by example in training.

Cattermole, who has spent almost a decade of his career on Wearside with Sunderland, is the Black Cats’ longest serving player.




Despite his good rapport with young players and the fans at the club, the 30-year-old was not given the captain’s armband at the beginning of the season.

Jack Ross awarded it to Honeyman instead, as Sunderland started their preparations to embark on a revival following their downfall from the upper echelons of English football.
 


Cattermole backed his manager’s decision by admitting that he cannot speak highly enough of Honeyman, who is leading by being an ideal example during training.

“George leads by example every day at training and you can see his energy on the pitch and his willingness to do things for other players”, Cattermole told the Sunderland Echo.


“He’s a real competitor and you can’t speak highly enough of George, he’s doing a great job.”

Honeyman has made 16 appearances across all competitions for Sunderland this term, while scoring three goals and registering two assists during that time.
 