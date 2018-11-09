XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/11/2018 - 12:38 GMT

I Know I’m At Great Club And I’m Calm – Everton Defender

 




Everton defender Yerry Mina has insisted that he feels happy and well supported at his new club after recently making his debut.

The defender joined Everton from Barcelona in the summer, but missed the first couple of months of the season due to a foot injury and is now fighting to get into the side.




After a couple of stints as an unused substitute, Mina finally made his debut last weekend when he came on in the closing minutes of Everton’s 3-1 win over Brighton at Goodison Park.

The Colombian is hopeful of becoming a starter in the coming months, but claimed that he is feeling calm and happy about his situation at Everton after his first appearance in the Blue jersey.
 


He believes he has the support of the team-mates and the coaching staff and he is learning and adapting to English football with each passing day.

Mina was quoted as saying by Catalan daily Sport: "The truth is that I'm calm. I know in the great club that I am.


“I am grateful for the great team-mates that I have, the great technical staff.

"I hope to continue feeling like this and enjoy myself, which is the most important thing.

“Every day learn from my colleagues."

It remains to be seen whether the centre-back gets an opportunity to play when Everton take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
 