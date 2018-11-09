I Know I’m At Great Club And I’m Calm – Everton Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton defender Yerry Mina has insisted that he feels happy and well supported at his new club after recently making his debut.



The defender joined Everton from Barcelona in the summer, but missed the first couple of months of the season due to a foot injury and is now fighting to get into the side.











After a couple of stints as an unused substitute, Mina finally made his debut last weekend when he came on in the closing minutes of Everton’s 3-1 win over Brighton at Goodison Park.



The Colombian is hopeful of becoming a starter in the coming months, but claimed that he is feeling calm and happy about his situation at Everton after his first appearance in the Blue jersey.





He believes he has the support of the team-mates and the coaching staff and he is learning and adapting to English football with each passing day.



Mina was quoted as saying by Catalan daily Sport: "The truth is that I'm calm. I know in the great club that I am.



“I am grateful for the great team-mates that I have, the great technical staff.



"I hope to continue feeling like this and enjoy myself, which is the most important thing.



“Every day learn from my colleagues."



It remains to be seen whether the centre-back gets an opportunity to play when Everton take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

