06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/11/2018 - 10:49 GMT

I Want To Sign New Contract With West Ham – Declan Rice

 




Declan Rice has revealed that he is expecting to sign a new contract with West Ham soon despite interest from other top clubs.

A product of the West Ham academy, the 19-year-old has been a revelation for the Hammers this season and has been a regular feature of Manuel Pellegrini’s team.




A centre-back by trade, Rice has caught the eye of many with his performances in midfield this season and he has emerged on the radar of the bigwigs of the Premier League.

Rice is on a £3,000 a week at West Ham and the club are keen to lock him down on an improved deal worth 21,000 a week plus appearance money, with talks between the club and his representatives ongoing.
 


West Ham are worried about losing him to one of the top sides in England, but Rice confirmed that he wants to sign the new contract as he feels playing regular football at the London Stadium is the best thing for his career at the moment.

“I want to sign for West Ham and I think it is going to happen”, the midfielder told the Times in an interview.


“Playing every week is what is best for me at the moment.

“And hopefully the contract can come soon.”

Rice is currently deciding on whether to pledge his allegiance to the Republic of Ireland, who he has represented in three friendlies, or England.
 