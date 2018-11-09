It’s Awkward, It’s Challenging – Sunderland Boss Looks Ahead To Tuesday Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland manager Jack Ross insists that the EFL Trophy game against Morecambe will be most challenging because of its timing.



The Black Cats will play League Two side Port Vale in an FA Cup first round tie on Sunday, with the game against the team from the same division, in another cup competition, scheduled to take place just two days later.











The 42-year-old insists that the desire in both the games remains the same, which is to win.



The preparation for both games remains the same, though the Morecambe game will be more challenging because of when it falls, Ross thinks.





"The Checkatrade game is most awkward because it’s midweek and it’s quite close to the game on Sunday as well", the Sunderland manager said at a press conference.



"Beyond that, it’s relatively straight forward because I don’t view this weekend’s fixture as being any different to any other league fixture we have to face.



"We’ve had a week of preparation after the Plymouth game, so for me the Port Vale and Wycombe games are just our usual prep for a game.



"The Morecambe one is the one that is most challenging because of when it falls."



While the teams from the English top division and the Championship head for the international break next week, Sunderland will be in action with the game against Morecambe being followed by Wycombe Wanderers in the league on 17th November.



The Black Cats will be aiming to continue with their impressive form, having won their last six games in all competitions.

