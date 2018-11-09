It’s Nice But I Know Nothing – Watford Star In Dark On Chelsea Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Watford star Roberto Pereyra has insisted that he knows very little about Chelsea’s rumoured interest in him.



The former Juventus attacking midfielder has been one of the top performers at Vicarage Road since he joined the Hornets in the summer of 2016.











His performances in the Premier League have provided to speculation over his return to Italy over the last couple of transfer windows, but the Argentine has also been attracted interest within England.



There are suggestions Chelsea are considering tabling a bid for him in the January transfer window, but the midfielder stressed that he has no such confirmation on any interest from the Blues.





However, Pereyra did concede that it is flattering to hear about rumours of him joining a club of Chelsea’s stature.



The Argentine told Sky Italia: “The press are talking about Chelsea, but I don’t know anything yet.



“It is nice getting linked with a big team.”



Watford are unlikely to entertain bids for such an important player in the middle of the season unless they receive a substantial offer.



He still has a contract until 2021, which further strengthens Watford’s negotiating position.

