06 October 2016

09/11/2018 - 15:44 GMT

It’s Not Time For Friendships – Leeds United Star Focused Ahead of West Brom Return

 




Tyler Roberts insists that Saturday is not the time for friendships when he returns to his first club in football, West Brom, with Leeds United for a league fixture.

The young striker came through the ranks at the Hawthorns, but was sold by West Brom for an initial £2.5m to Leeds in the January transfer window earlier this year.




When Roberts left West Brom, the Baggies were a Premier League club, but now he is set to take on his former side in the Championship with Leeds.

West Brom are considered promotion rivals for Leeds and Roberts insists that despite returning to his former club, packed full of familiar faces, it is about getting down to business.
 


"A lot of people I know are still there and it will be nice to see them", Roberts told LUTV.

"But it's not time for friendship. It's kind of a rivalry.


"It's just about the job, getting the three points.

"The manager is going to want us to do certain things and it's not about being selfish and trying to just score.

"You're trying to help the team get the three points, which is the main thing at the end of the day", the striker added.

Roberts was drafted into the West Brom academy at the age of just seven and had loan spells away from the Baggies at Oxford United, Shrewsbury Town and Walsall.
 