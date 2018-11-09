It’s Really Good Opportunity For Me – Eros Grezda Determined To Take Rangers Chance

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers winger Eros Grezda believes that it is time for him to step up in the absence of key first-teamers Ryan Kent and Daniel Candeias.



The 23-year-old took time to shrug off an injury after signing for Rangers, with his first Scottish Premiership start for the side coming in the away fixture against St Mirren earlier in the month.











However, with team-mates Kent and Candeias now unavailable, with Kent missing due to injury and Candeias out through suspension, the chance might fall to the summer signing.



The player on his part stresses the need for him to grab the opportunity with both hands and help his side to a win against Motherwell on Sunday.





“I really can’t wait for this game because now I have to be in the places that Ryan Kent and Daniel Candeias are missing.



"So it is a big game for us and for me and I hope for the win", Grezda told a press conference.



“Yes it is a really good opportunity for me because the other players that play this game they did really well last month so I had to wait for my chance and I think this is one of them.”



The Albanian has so far managed six appearances for the club though he is yet to find the back of the net for the Gers.



Rangers splashed out £2m to land Grezda.

