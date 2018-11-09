XRegister
06 October 2016

09/11/2018 - 10:17 GMT

Jose Mourinho Didn’t Surprise Me, That’s Part Of His Act – Juventus Legend

 




Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero has insisted that Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho’s behaviour on Wednesday night did not surprise him.

Manchester United scored an unlikely 2-1 win over Juventus, who lost their first Champions League group game at home since 2009, courtesy of another late piece of drama from Mourinho’s men.




The Portuguese is not a popular figure in Turin due to his history and success with Inter and the home fans were keen to target him.

However, Mourinho had the last laugh and gestured towards the home supporters after the final whistle, something that left many observers and pundits incensed.
 


But Del Piero is not one of them and the former forward insisted that it is part of Mourinho’s demeanour. He stressed that he was not at all taken aback by what the Manchester United manager did after the game.

The Juventus legend told Sky Italia: “Mourinho is returning to his perfect form.


“From the communicative point of view it was nothing new, we should not be surprised by those gestures and he is not surprised by the insults and reactions.

“Sarcasm and irony are parts of his character.”

Mourinho also left some Chelsea fans angry with his three-finger salute to the Stamford Bridge faithful earlier in the season, signifying his three league title wins with the club.
 