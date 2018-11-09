Liverpool Set Face Against Letting Fringe Star Go In January

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool are in no mood to sell goalkeeper Simon Mignolet in January and will only consider his departure in the summer, it has been claimed.



Mignolet has made just one appearance this season, in the EFL Cup, and has firmly been behind the club’s summer purchase Alisson in the pecking order.











The Belgian shot-stopper has not been happy warming the bench and is prepared to leave the Reds in the January transfer window in order to play regular football in the second half of the season.



Ligue 1 outfit Nice are reportedly interested in the goalkeeper and he is at the top of their shortlist of possible transfer targets for the January window.





But a deal seems unlikely at the moment as according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Liverpool are in no hurry to let the goalkeeper leave in the new year window.



Jurgen Klopp wants to retain an experienced back-up to Alisson as Liverpool look to challenge on all fronts in the latter half of the season and he is keen to keep hold of Mignolet.



The Liverpool manager has also been happy with the goalkeeper’s attitude behind the scenes despite his occasional outbursts to the media about his situation at Anfield.



The Reds are prepared to listen to offers for the player only at the end of the season.

