Olivier Giroud Doesn’t Need To Worry About Goals – Maurizio Sarri

Maurizio Sarri has insisted that Olivier Giroud does not need to worry about his goalscoring record as he remains an important player for Chelsea.



Giroud’s 52nd goal made the difference for Chelsea as they beat BATE Borisov away from home with a 1-0 scoreline and took one more step towards the last 32 of the Europa League.











It was the Frenchman’s first goal of the season and he recently lost his place in the starting eleven to Alvaro Morata, who has hit some goalscoring form in recent weeks.



Sarri is pleased that Giroud broke his duck for the season at BATE Borisov and admits that goals are always important for the confidence of any striker in world football.





However, he does not want the striker to sweat on his goalscoring return as he remains an effective player at Chelsea in other ways.



The Chelsea manager said in a press conference last night: "Yes, I'm pleased for him. He's a very important player for us because he's very useful for the team.



“But I know very well that strikers want to score. And so, for his confidence, I think it's very important.



"But I don't want him to be worried about scoring because, for us, he's very important and very useful.



“[He is] very important."



It remains to be seen whether Giroud manages to get back into the starting eleven when Chelsea host Everton on Sunday.

