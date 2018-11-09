XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/11/2018 - 10:09 GMT

Olivier Giroud Doesn’t Need To Worry About Goals – Maurizio Sarri

 




Maurizio Sarri has insisted that Olivier Giroud does not need to worry about his goalscoring record as he remains an important player for Chelsea.

Giroud’s 52nd goal made the difference for Chelsea as they beat BATE Borisov away from home with a 1-0 scoreline and took one more step towards the last 32 of the Europa League.




It was the Frenchman’s first goal of the season and he recently lost his place in the starting eleven to Alvaro Morata, who has hit some goalscoring form in recent weeks.

Sarri is pleased that Giroud broke his duck for the season at BATE Borisov and admits that goals are always important for the confidence of any striker in world football.
 


However, he does not want the striker to sweat on his goalscoring return as he remains an effective player at Chelsea in other ways.

The Chelsea manager said in a press conference last night: "Yes, I'm pleased for him. He's a very important player for us because he's very useful for the team.


“But I know very well that strikers want to score. And so, for his confidence, I think it's very important.

"But I don't want him to be worried about scoring because, for us, he's very important and very useful.

“[He is] very important."

It remains to be seen whether Giroud manages to get back into the starting eleven when Chelsea host Everton on Sunday.
 