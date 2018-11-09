XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/11/2018 - 10:42 GMT

Out-of-favour Liverpool Star Emerges As Target For Nice Boss Patrick Vieira

 




Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has emerged as a priority signing for Ligue 1 club Nice during the January transfer window.

Mignolet wanted to leave Liverpool in the summer following the club’s big-money purchase of Alisson, but the Reds told the goalkeeper he could not depart on loan, before then choosing to loan out Loris Karius to Besiktas.




The goalkeeper has made just one appearance in the EFL Cup this season and has been left to warm the bench at Liverpool as the second choice goalkeeper to Alisson.

His relationship with Jurgen Klopp has also been cold since the German decided to bench him last season and Mignolet is desperate to leave the club during the January window.
 


And according to Belgian daily Het Belang van Limburg, Nice are interested in taking the Belgian shot-stopper to France during the winter window.

Nice coach Patrick Vieira is not happy with the goalkeeping options he has in his squad and wants to bring in a new number one when the window opens again in January.


And it has been claimed that the Liverpool goalkeeper is the Frenchman’s priority target for the winter window.

It remains to be seen whether Klopp allows Mignolet to escape Liverpool before bringing in a new number two goalkeeper.
 