Out-of-favour Liverpool Star Emerges As Target For Nice Boss Patrick Vieira

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has emerged as a priority signing for Ligue 1 club Nice during the January transfer window.



Mignolet wanted to leave Liverpool in the summer following the club’s big-money purchase of Alisson, but the Reds told the goalkeeper he could not depart on loan, before then choosing to loan out Loris Karius to Besiktas.











The goalkeeper has made just one appearance in the EFL Cup this season and has been left to warm the bench at Liverpool as the second choice goalkeeper to Alisson.



His relationship with Jurgen Klopp has also been cold since the German decided to bench him last season and Mignolet is desperate to leave the club during the January window.





And according to Belgian daily Het Belang van Limburg, Nice are interested in taking the Belgian shot-stopper to France during the winter window.



Nice coach Patrick Vieira is not happy with the goalkeeping options he has in his squad and wants to bring in a new number one when the window opens again in January.



And it has been claimed that the Liverpool goalkeeper is the Frenchman’s priority target for the winter window.



It remains to be seen whether Klopp allows Mignolet to escape Liverpool before bringing in a new number two goalkeeper.

