06 October 2016

09/11/2018 - 16:01 GMT

PHOTO: Tough Test, Can’t Wait – Leeds Star On West Brom Visit

 




Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe has admitted that the Whites will have a tough test against his former club West Brom on Saturday.

The Baggies have a squad packed full of players with Premier League experience and have been tipped by many to bounce straight back up to the top flight following their relegation last season.




But Leeds are leading the pack in the Championship and confidence amongst Whites fans is growing that the club could end their 15-year exile from the Premier League.

Roofe cannot wait to face West Brom at the Hawthorns, but the striker expects Leeds to be tested.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tough test tomorrow….i can't wait 👐🏽⚽🔥🖤

A post shared by Kemar Roofe (@roofe39) on


He took to social media to post a photograph of himself in training and wrote: "Tough test tomorrow.

"I can't wait."


Roofe has stepped up to lead the line for Leeds in the absence of the injured Patrick Bamford, proving to be a regular goal threat.

Leeds know that beating West Brom in their own backyard would send out a big statement of intent to the rest of the division.
 