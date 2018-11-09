XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/11/2018 - 10:32 GMT

Salary Demands of Tottenham Star Steep Mountain For Juventus To Climb

 




Tottenham Hotspur star Mousa Dembele’s wage demands could be a hurdle in Juventus’ plot to sign the midfielder during the January transfer window.

The 31-year-old midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and is likely to leave Tottenham on a free transfer next summer.




However, he could field offers in the January transfer window as well and Juventus are reportedly considering signing the Belgian in the middle of the season.

Juventus’ decision to sign a midfielder still hinges on the fitness of Emre Can, who recently underwent surgery, but Dembele remains at the top of their shortlist of targets.
 


But according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Dembele’s wage demands could turn out to be a steep hurdle for Juventus to climb if they make the decision to pursue him in January.

The 31-year-old is expected to be looking for his last big contract and a lucrative move to China could be on his table when the transfer window opens again in January.


Juventus are keeping a close eye on Can's fitness battle and a final decision on whether to sign a midfielder will be taken early next month.

Dembele has also been sidelined with an ankle injury, but will recover in time to feature in January
 