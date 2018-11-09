Several German Clubs Keen On Nice Target Simon Mignolet

Follow @insidefutbol





Nice have competition in their desire to sign Simon Mignolet from Liverpool as several German sides are also interested in the goalkeeper.



Mignolet is firmly out of the starting eleven picture at Liverpool and was desperate to quit Anfield in the summer.











Several loan offers arrived for the Belgium international, but Liverpool refused to let him leave on loan, before then loaning out another goalkeeper in the shape of Loris Karius, much to Mignolet's unhappiness.



The goalkeeper could have an escape route in January though as Patrick Vieira's Nice are keen.





The French club are not the only team interested however and, according to French outlet Maxifoot.fr, several unnamed German clubs are also keen.



Mignolet earns €3.5m per year at Liverpool, an amount Nice do not consider to be out of reach.



So far no concrete proposal has been submitted for Mignolet, but the situation could change before the transfer window swings open.

