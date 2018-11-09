XRegister
06 October 2016

09/11/2018 - 14:27 GMT

So Happy To Be Part of Celtic – Olivier Ntcham Delights At New Contract

 




Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham has admitted that he is glad to be part of the exciting project at Parkhead under Brendan Rodgers, after signing a four-year extension with the Bhoys.

Ntcham has put pen-to-paper on a new four-year deal at Parkhead that will see him extend his stay with the Scottish champions after having helped them to a domestic treble last season.




The Frenchman joined Celtic from Manchester City in July last year and has quickly established himself as a regular at Parkhead, while making as many as 68 appearances for the team since making his debut.

Speaking to Celtic TV after the signing of his new contract, Ntcham admitted that he is glad to be part of the project that is taking shape positively at Parkhead under Rodgers.
 


Ntcham also added that he loves being part of the squad and insisted that he is hoping to win more trophies this year and in the future with Celtic.

“I’m delighted to extend my contract”, Ntcham told Celtic TV.


“It’s good news and I hope we’re going to win more trophies.

"It’s a great side and I’m glad to be part of the project.

“Having a strong bond with the players is very important for the team, and for the club.

“I feel good here and I hope we’re going to win more trophies and that we can be even more successful this year than last year.

“I want to improve on everything in respect of the game.

"Scoring more goals is, of course, part of the game and is important for me as well.”

Ntcham has scored five goals and registered an assist from his 21 appearances across all competitions for Celtic this term.
 