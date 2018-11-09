Sunderland Boss Jack Ross Wouldn’t Dare Do This Says Port Vale Manager Neil Aspin

Follow @insidefutbol





Port Vale boss Neil Aspin does not believe Sunderland will play a weakened team at Vale Park on Sunday, as he is sure Black Cats fans would not accept it.



Aspin's men are due to play host to Jack Ross' League One high fliers in an FA Cup tie, as both sides aim to book their place in the second round of the competition.











Sunderland manager Ross has made no secret of the fact that he views promotion to the Championship as his side's overriding priority this season.



But Aspin does not think that will cause Ross to field a weakened team at Vale Park as he says Sunderland supporters would not accept such a decision from their manager.





The Vale boss was quoted as saying by the Sentinel: "When you have the support that Sunderland have, I don’t think their supporters will accept them not doing everything they can to win games in the FA Cup.



"I feel that they will have a duty to do that and will be treating this game every bit as importantly as a league game.



"So, I am fully prepared that they will have a very strong team and they will be expecting to beat us", Aspin added.



Port Vale are currently sitting in 13th place in the League Two standings and have gone five games unbeaten in all competitions, winning three of those outings.

