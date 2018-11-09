This Is What Celtic Fans Want To See – Bhoys Star On Important Aspect of Team

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney is sure that the fans at Parkhead love watching the academy players shine for the first team and says that it is an honour to be part of the club.



Tierney scored the opening goal during Celtic’s 2-1 win over RB Leipzig in Group B of the Europa League at Parkhead on Thursday night.











Brendan Rodgers’ men showed tremendous character to secure maximum points in the end after Odsonne Edouard struck the winner in the 79th minute right after the equaliser came through Jean-Kevin Augustin for the visitors.



The 21-year-old was one of three academy graduates, including James Forrest and Callum McGregor, to have played a crucial part during the win over RB Leipzig as Celtic kept their hopes of progressing to the next round alive.





Tierney believes that the Celtic fans love it when players from the academy shine for the first team, while also admitting that it is an honour to play for the senior team after having come up through the ranks at Parkhead.



“A few of us, me, Callum and Jamesy all came through the academy and I think that’s what Celtic fans want to see as well”, Tierney was quoted as saying by the Herald.



“A mixture of academy players, foreign players and other boys coming.



"It is a great mix we have got in the team, a great bond, and a huge honour for me to be part of it.”



Celtic will next face Livingston away from home in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday as they aim to maintain their scintillating run of form.

