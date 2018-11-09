Unai Emery Says Not Time To Discuss Arsenal Star’s Contract Situation

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal manager Unai Emery has indicated that Danny Welbeck’s contract situation is the last thing on his mind at the moment.



Welbeck is potentially facing months out on the sidelines after suffering a serious ankle injury on Thursday night during Arsenal’s 0-0 draw against Sporting Lisbon at the Emirates.











The forward was stretchered off the pitch by the medical staff after just 30 minutes in the Europa League game and Arsenal are fearing the worst in terms of the extent of the injury.



Welbeck is also out of contract at the end of the season and there are fears that the injury could adversely affect any potential negotiations over a new deal, but Emery insisted that is something he is not even contemplating at the moment.





He stressed Welbeck that is a committed footballer and indicated that the forward’s recuperation and rehabilitation should be the priority at the moment for him and the club.



When asked about Welbeck’s contract situation in light of his injury, Emery said in a press conference: “The best thing for him now is to think about the person.



“He is a very good person, his commitment with us is very big commitment.”



The Arsenal boss added: “He helps us with his quality and capacity.



“This injury is very big for him, for us and for all people who like and love him as a person.”

