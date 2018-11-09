West Brom Are Off Boil – Former Leeds Star Sees Whites Winning At Hawthorns

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton has predicted an away win for the Whites during their mouth-watering clash with West Brom at the Hawthorns on Saturday in the Championship.



Marcelo Bielsa’s men will visit the Hawthorns as league leaders following their 2-1 comeback win over Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium last weekend.











However, the Baggies have a completely contrasting set of fortunes to look back at in recent weeks and their 1-0 loss to Hull City meant that Darren Moore’s team are now without a win in their last four games in the Championship.



The Whites will be aiming to send out a statement by registering a win over their promotion rivals when the two teams meet for the first time this season.





Prutton predicted a 3-1 away win for Leeds during their trip to West Brom and admitted that the hosts have gone off the boil in recent weeks and will come up short against the Whites.



“On paper this is a heavyweight clash between two sides vying for automatic promotion this season, but West Brom have gone right off the boil in their last few games”, Prutton wrote in his column for Sky Sports.



“The goals have dried up and they have slipped out of the top six.



“Leeds are top heading into the weekend but, chances, are, they will not be there by kick-off at the Hawthorns.



“I fancy them to be back on top by the end of the day on Saturday though. Away win.”



Leeds will know that any slip-up could allow the likes of Norwich City and Sheffield United, who are breathing down their neck, to take advantage.

