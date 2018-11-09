You’re Inspiration, The Greatest – Pontus Jansson Hails Swedish Forward

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has dubbed Malmo legend Markus Rosenberg "the greatest" as the forward approaches the end of his contract with the club.



Rosenberg, after joining at age five, came through the youth ranks at Malmo, like Jansson, and left the Swedish giants to seek his fortune abroad in 2005 when he joined Ajax.











He also had spells with Werder Bremen in Germany, Racing Santander in Spain and West Brom in England before returning home with Malmo in 2014.



Now 36 years old, Rosenberg has been prolific for Malmo and is the club captain.



Under säsongen har vi följt Markus Rosenberg för att spela in dokumentären om hans sista tid i MFF. Se trailern nu! pic.twitter.com/r5QVljbr12 — Malmö FF (@Malmo_FF) November 9, 2018



His deal with the Swedish club ends this year and Malmo have produced a documentary following what is claimed to be his final season at the club; there have though been hints Rosenberg could continue for a further year.



Leeds defender Jansson, who is a diehard Malmo fan, took to Twitter to react to the documentary trailer.



He wrote: "You are such an inspiration.



"The greatest!"



It remains to be seen whether Rosenberg might extend his stay at Malmo for a further year, where he is currently playing under former Leeds boss Uwe Rosler.



Jansson himself has made no secret of his desire to return to play for Malmo at some point.

