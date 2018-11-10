XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/11/2018 - 18:22 GMT

Chelsea Amongst Trio of Clubs Monitoring Out-of-favour Barcelona Midfielder




Chelsea are amongst a trio of clubs monitoring the situation of out-of-favour Barcelona star Denis Suarez.

Suarez was left out of Barcelona’s squad against Inter on Tuesday in the Champions League, in favour of 20-year old midfielder Carles Alena.




The midfielder has seen his season interrupted by injury, but now fit, is struggling to get into matchday squads.

Three clubs are keeping tabs on Suarez's situation at the Camp Nou, according to Spanish daily Marca, with Chelsea, Napoli and Valencia all fans of the player.
 


If Suarez favours staying within La Liga, Valencia would be favourites to capture his services.

However, if Barcelona are willing to sell and the midfielder is open to a move, Chelsea and Napoli are expected to try and tempt him to leave Spain.


Suarez has made over 100 appearances in La Liga, while he does have experience of English football, gained through a spell at Manchester City.

 