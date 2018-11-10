Conceding Goals Is Hurting West Brom – Leeds United Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has insisted that West Brom’s defending has been an Achilles heel for Darren Moore’s side this season.



After a solid start to the season, the Baggies have tailed off over the last few weeks and have won just one of their last five Championship games.











Their poor run of form has seen them drop out of the top six and they are now currently lying seventh in the league table, five points behind league leaders Leeds.



Ahead of Leeds’ visit to Hawthorns later today, Gray admits that West Brom have been a disappointment over the last few weeks, especially as they were being considered one of the favourites for promotion.





Conceding 24 goals in their sixteen league games, the Leeds legend believes their defence has been the reason for the downturn in their fortunes.



Gray said on LUTV: “I think they have been the disappointment, in the last month or so.



“Everybody felt that they would be up there, they looked a strong team and could score goals.



“But conceding goals is hurting them and if you look at the latest results, it’s pretty poor.”



Leeds do not have a good record against West Brom, last beating the Baggies in 2002, but are going into today’s game as the favourites

