06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/11/2018 - 14:02 GMT

Declan Rice Starts – West Ham Team vs Huddersfield Confirmed

 




Fixture: Huddersfield Town vs West Ham United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

West Ham United have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to take on David Wagner's Huddersfield Town outfit at the John Smith's Stadium in a Premier League encounter this afternoon.

Manuel Pellegrini's Hammers sit in 13th spot in the league standings and with struggling Huddersfield second bottom, will view the game as a good opportunity to bag three points.




Skipper Mark Noble is unavailable as he completes a three-match suspension, while Andy Carroll and Jack Wilshere remain on the treatment table.

Boss Manuel Pellegrini goes with Lukasz Fabianski between the sticks, while for his centre-back pairing he names Fabian Balbuena and Issa Diop. In midfield, the Hammers boss goes with Declan Rice and Pedro Obiang, while Robert Snodgrass, Grady Diangana and Felipe Anderson will look to create for Marko Arnautovic.

If the former Manchester City manager needs to make changes then he has a bench full of options, including Lucas Perez and Michail Antonio.

 


West Ham United Team vs Huddersfield Town

Fabianski, Zabaleta, Balbuena, Diop, Cresswell, Rice, Obiang, Snodgrass, Diangana, Anderson, Arnautovic

Substitutes: Adrian, Ogbonna, Fredericks, Masuaku, Antonio, Perez, Hernandez
 