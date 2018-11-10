Didn’t Start Well Enough – West Ham Star Feels Huddersfield Draw Fair

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham winger Robert Snodgrass has conceded that the 1-1 draw was a fair result at Huddersfield as his side made a poor start in Yorkshire.



An early goal from Alex Pritchard gave the home side the lead and they kept threatening throughout the first half as West Ham barely managed to stay in the game.











After the break, West Ham showed more control in their performance and Felipe Anderson latched on to a loose ball after a penalty box melee and equalised for the Hammers.



Snodgrass admits West Ham were confident of getting three points, but conceded that they did not start well enough and at the end of the day a point for each side was the fair result.





He was quoted as saying by the BBC: “We believed we could win the game, but we didn’t start well enough.



“The manager made changes; we got the equaliser and had a few chances to win it.



“We’ve shown that spirit that maybe wasn’t there over the last few years. A draw is probably a fair result.”



Anderson has hit form for West Ham in recent weeks after struggling to settle following his summer move and Snodgrass feels it is up to the other players to make sure the Brazilian gets adequate support in order to continue performing at the same level.



"It’s a great finish from Felipe Anderson, what we want is to see him doing that regularly.



“It’s up to us now to help and support him."

