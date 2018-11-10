Games Against Manchester City Are Games I Love – Manchester United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford believes that derby matches help players understand and learn about the game more than any other fixture.



The Red Devils will make the short trip to the Etihad to take on arch-rival Manchester City on Sunday in the Premier League and will hope to replicate last season’s result there when they emerged 3-2 winners.











Rashford came off the bench to inspire a 2-1 win against Bournemouth in Manchester United’s last Premier League fixture and he also revealed that he is looking forward to the clash against Manchester City.



“Derbies are always tough games, but I think they’re the games in which you always learn the most”, Rashford wrote in a column for Manchester United’s official website.





“There can be games where you win 3-0 or 4-0 and everyone’s happy but what have you learnt from the game itself?



“Of course you learn in every game and you’re delighted with the result but there are games where you win 1-0 or you draw 1-1, when things are that little bit tighter, and what you learn from those matches you then take into the next one.



“They’re the games that I love to be involved in."



Rashford also revealed that he found last season's derby at the Etihad "amazing" and lifted the lid on the side's determination not to be beaten.



“Last season’s derby at City was amazing. I was on the bench for that game and I was itching to get on.



“We were so focused on not losing that game, winning was the only option for us when we went out in the second half.



“That feeling of being two goals behind was a horrible one and coming back from that was amazing.



“We’re all looking forward to Sunday’s match and hopefully we can leave the stadium with the same feeling again”, he added.



Jose Mourinho’s side are nine points behind Manchester City in the Premier League table, but will be boosted after their come from behind win against Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday.



Manchester City, on the other hand, have scored six goals in each of their last two games in all competitions and have conceded just once in their last seven Premier League games.