XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/11/2018 - 12:44 GMT

He Only Knows To Go At 110% – Former Liverpool Star Feels Red Is Example To All

 




Former Liverpool goalkeeper Chris Kirkland feels Reds midfielder James Milner is an example for any young player because of his fitness and commitment.

Milner has been an integral part of the Liverpool squad since joining from Manchester City in 2015 and despite a raft of midfield signings in the summer, he has remained key for Jurgen Klopp this season as well.




The former Manchester City star scored in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Arsenal last weekend and added drive and energy to the Reds midfielder, running around 13 kilometres during the encounter at the Emirates.

Kirkland believes the 32-year-old is only improving with age and his fitness and dedication towards the game is an example for any young player starting out in his football career.
 


The former Reds goalkeeper also pointed towards Milner’s ability to give his all in each game as a huge asset for Liverpool.

Kirkland said on LFC TV: “He’s probably one of those who gets better with age.


“He is still the fittest person by all accounts with the running stats and training and he’s a fantastic example for any young player.

“He has dedicated his life to football and he knows only one way to train and play – that is flat out and at 110 per cent.

“To have that someone like that in the squad is a massive plus and he has been a huge player for us.”

Milner has started nine of Liverpool’s eleven Premier League games this season.
 