He’s Very Good Prospect For Us – Mauricio Pochettino Hails Match-winner Juan Foyth

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino says Juan Foyth is a superb prospect for the future and hailed the defender's display and goal against Crystal Palace.



Foyth made life tough for Spurs last weekend when he gave away two penalties in a 3-2 win at Wolves, but Pochettino put him in the starting eleven again at Selhurst Park.











The young Argentine secured all three points for Spurs when he scored the only goal of the 1-0 win, getting to the ball after Harry Kane had seen his header blocked in the 66th minute.



Palace had no way back and slipped to defeat, leaving Tottenham going on to 27 points in the Premier League after 12 games.





Pochettino was keen to praise Foyth following the full time whistle and he told BT Sport: "It’s fantastic for Foyth.



"His performance today was fantastic. He played so well.



"He needs to learn and keep improving but he is a very good prospect for us."



The Tottenham boss also hailed his side for digging in during the heavy rain conditions and grinding out the win.



"I'm so pleased because the team fought well under difficult circumstances and got the three points", the Argentine said.



Tottenham are next in action after the international break against Chelsea.

