Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/11/2018 - 20:51 GMT

It’s Wake-up Call, Sorry For My Reaction – Leeds United Star On West Brom Loss

 




Leeds United full- back Barry Douglas feels that his side's 4-1 drubbing at West Brom is a wake-up call and has apologised for how he reacted to being substituted.

While the Championship game at the Hawthorns was 0-0 at the break, West Brom pressed the accelerator in the second half and Leeds were found wanting.




The Baggies were 4-0 up by the 83rd minute, before Pablo Hernandez scored a consolation for Leeds into injury time.

Douglas was pulled off by Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa in the 73rd minute, being replaced by Jack Harrison, and the former Wolves star was visibly angry at the decision.
 


Douglas feels that Leeds have now been given a big wake-up call by being on the end of a heavy loss.

And, while apologising for his reaction, he has vowed that Leeds will return following November's international break stronger.


"Wake up call that for every one of us but can’t dwell on it", Douglas wrote on Twitter.

"I apologise for my reaction at being substituted it was unprofessional of me I was just disappointed at the score and emotions got the better of me.

"We will be back after the break stronger."

Leeds now sit third in the Championship table, three points behind league leaders Norwich City, while West Brom haver closed to within two points of the Whites with the win.
 