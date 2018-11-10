XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/11/2018 - 16:34 GMT

Juan Foyth Starts – Tottenham Team vs Crystal Palace Confirmed

 




Fixture: Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park later this evening.

Spurs have gone with the defensive pairing of Toby Alderweireld and Juan Foyth, with Kieran Trippier and Ben Davies playing as the full-backs in the backline against Palace.




Harry Kane will lead the line for Spurs with Dele Alli, Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela providing support from midfield.

Victor Wanyama and Moussa Sissoko will form the base of the midfield for the north London side.

Fernando Llorente, Heung-Min Son and Christian Eriksen are some of the options Pochettino has on the bench.

Tottenham have been in good form in the league lately and Pochettino will look to walk away from south London with three points in his bag.

 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Crystal Palace

Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Foyth, Wanyama, Sissoko, Eriksen, Lamela, Lucas, Alli, Kane

Substitutes: Gazzanig, Aurier, Dier, Winks, Eriksen, Son, Llorente
 