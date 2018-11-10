Juan Foyth Starts – Tottenham Team vs Crystal Palace Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park later this evening.



Spurs have gone with the defensive pairing of Toby Alderweireld and Juan Foyth, with Kieran Trippier and Ben Davies playing as the full-backs in the backline against Palace.











Harry Kane will lead the line for Spurs with Dele Alli, Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela providing support from midfield.



Victor Wanyama and Moussa Sissoko will form the base of the midfield for the north London side.



Fernando Llorente, Heung-Min Son and Christian Eriksen are some of the options Pochettino has on the bench.



Tottenham have been in good form in the league lately and Pochettino will look to walk away from south London with three points in his bag.



Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Crystal Palace



Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Foyth, Wanyama, Sissoko, Eriksen, Lamela, Lucas, Alli, Kane



Substitutes: Gazzanig, Aurier, Dier, Winks, Eriksen, Son, Llorente

