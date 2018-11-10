Leeds United Move Left Absolutely Positive Memories – Former Whites Striker, Now In-Form

Follow @insidefutbol





Hamburg striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga feels his spell at Leeds United was a positive influence on his career and has revealed that he does not have any regrets after spending a season in England.



Lasogga moved to Leeds on a season-long loan spell from Hamburg in 2017 and made 31 appearances for the Whites in the Championship.











Inconsistent form in the second half of the season meant Leeds missed out on a promotion playoff spot and ultimately did not chase his permanent signature, but Lasogga admitted that playing regular football with the Whites was critical for his career.



“England was the right move”, Lasogga reflected in an interview with German magazine Sport Bild.





“I was finally given the chance to play regularly again, scoring my goals.



“It was also a great experience as a person to play abroad.



“I am very grateful to Leeds and remember the time in my head absolutely positively. But it was clear to see what I wanted to go back to HSV.”



Lasogga insists that he is at Hamburg for the long run and wants to help the club after their first ever relegation to the 2.Bundesliga.



“I did not just sign for five years. I see it as a duty to help this club.



“When I had to watch relegation from the sofa, I was speechless”, Lasogga added.



The German scored 10 goals for Leeds in the championship before returning to his parent club in July this year.



Lasogga has found it easier to find the back of the net in the 2.Bundesliga, having scored seven times in 12 appearances so far this season as Hamburg lead the rest of the teams in the league table.