Odsonne Edouard Will Easily Break This Goal Barrier – Celtic Legend

Celtic legend Davie Hay feels Odsonne Edouard will easily score 20 goals for the Hoops this season after overcoming a difficult start to the campaign, and feels he is living up to his hefty price tag.



Edouard came up with an impressive display against RB Leipzig in the Europa League on Thursday as his goal helped Celtic beat the Germans 2-1.











The 20-year old had big boots to fill when he signed for the Bhoys in the summer transfer window after a successful loan, as he was deemed by many to be Moussa Dembele’s replacement.



After going through an eight-game goal-drought in all competitions that stretched from early August to late September, Edouard has now scored eight goals in his last eight games in all competitions.





Hay admits that he did not think Edouard has the physical attributes when he first arrived in Scotland, but was proved wrong after the Frenchman’s display against RB Leipzig.



“When he first arrived at the club I thought that he wasn’t as physically strong as Dembele but he has really brought that to his game”, Hay wrote in his column for the Eventing Times.



“His power and physique were used to great effect against Leipzig but he is also faster than Dembele too.



“He can be as good as he wants to be.



“We are not at Christmas yet and already he has scored 12 goals.



“He’ll easily break the 20-goal barrier this season assuming there are no issues with injury but I thought that overall he looks as though he is living up to that big price tag.



“He really rose to the occasion on Thursday night and he can be a huge player for the club over the next couple of seasons.



“He is still learning the game and he is doing it with an already hefty price tag on his shoulders but he really does have that bit of quality.”



Edouard has scored seven goals in 10 Scottish Premiership appearances and leads the goalscoring chart, along with Hearts’ Steven Naismith.