06 October 2016

10/11/2018 - 19:51 GMT

Our Back Four In Top Form – Dele Alli Salutes Defence As Spurs Beat Crystal Palace

 




Dele Alli has saluted the Tottenham Hotspur defence after Spurs edged out Crystal Palace 1-0 at Selhurst Park to take all three Premier League points.

Spurs found the going tough in heavy rain against Roy Hodgson's men and lost Kieran Trippier to injury with just 22 minutes on the clock, the full-back limping off the Selhurst Park pitch.




The breakthrough for Tottenham came in the 66th minute when Foyth reacted quickly to Harry Kane seeing his header blocked.

It was the defender's first goal in senior football and it was enough to make sure Tottenham took all three points and moved four ahead of rivals Arsenal in the league standings; Spurs sit fourth.
 


Alli was quick to hail Foyth following the final whistle and believes all of the back four are in good shape.

"You need to have a back four who are in top form, and that’s exactly what we’ve got at the moment", Alli said on BT Sport.


"Juan deserves a lot of credit. It says a lot about his character after conceding those two penalties at Wolves.

"He works hard every day in training and he’s come in today and got the winner.

"Everyone’s fighting for their place here. Everyone’s ready to come in and perform", he added.

Tottenham now head into the international break on the back of a key win at Crystal Palace and are next in action against Chelsea on 24th November.
 