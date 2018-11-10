XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/11/2018 - 14:22 GMT

Our Defenders More Than Able To Stop West Brom – Former Leeds Star Confident

 




Eddie Gray believes Leeds United have the defenders to keep a dangerous West Brom forward line at bay today at the Hawthorns.

West Brom have been struggling over the last few weeks and have won just one of their last five league games, meaning they need to get back on track soon.




However, they have scored the most number of goals in the Championship in the opening 16 games and Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa insisted in his pre-match press conference that West Brom have the best forwards in the division.

Gray is also aware of the threat the Baggies forward line could pose on Saturday and admits that they have shown that they can regularly score goals despite their slack defending.
 


However, the Leeds legend feels the Whites have the centre-backs in Pontus Jansson and Liam Cooper to take care of the West Brom frontline.

The former White said on LUTV: “They can score goals, no doubt about that, they have talent in their squad.


“They have players who can score goals and they can open you up, but one of our strengths is defending down the middle of the park.

“Jansson and Liam Cooper are more than capable of dealing with their front boys if they are on song.”

Leeds have one of the best defensive records in the Championship this season, conceding just 13 goals in the opening 16 games.
 