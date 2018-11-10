XRegister
06 October 2016

10/11/2018 - 21:10 GMT

Rangers Aren’t Doing So Well – Motherwell Star Rallies Team-mates




Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull has warned Rangers that the Steelmen will have a real go at the Gers when the two sides square off at Ibrox on Sunday and is boosted by believing Steven Gerrard's men have struggled of late.

Rangers have managed just one win in their last four games in all competitions, while Motherwell have managed to win their last two games in the Scottish Premiership.




Gerrard’s side have struggled for consistency this season and Turnbull is bullish about his side’s chances against Rangers, feeling they must set about attacking at Ibrox.

“I don’t see why we can’t have a real go at Rangers”, Turnbull was quoted as saying by the Motherwell Times.
 


“It will be a tough place to go obviously. But they are not doing so well either.

“So hopefully we can go there get a result and play well again.


“We’ve had a draw against them already this season. We’ll go there and have a real go.

“I’m not sure I’ll be playing there yet but it would be brilliant if I was in front of a crowd of 50,000 or something.

“You don’t experience much better,” he added.

Motherwell and Rangers played out an entertaining 3-3 draw in August that saw Peter Hartley score a late injury time equaliser to earn the Steelmen a point.

Six points from their last two games have seen Motherwell move up to ninth in the Scottish Premiership table, but the side are still seven points behind Livingston, who occupy eighth place in the table.

 