Samu Saiz On Bench – Leeds United Team vs West Brom Confirmed

Fixture: West Brom vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Leeds United have named their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Darren Moore's West Brom outfit in a Championship clash at the Hawthornes this evening.



West Brom have been slated as promotion contenders, but are on a run of poor form and Leeds will look to pile further misery on the Baggies tonight.











Leeds remain without defenders Luke Ayling and Gaetano Berardi, while Patrick Bamford and Izzy Brown are also out.



Boss Marcelo Bielsa goes with Bailey Peacock-Farrell in goal, while in defence he again selects the pairing of Pontus Jansson and Liam Cooper. Also at the back, Barry Douglas and Stuart Dallas slot in as full-backs. In midfield the Leeds manager hands playing time to Kalvin Phillips and Mateusz Klich, while Pablo Hernandez, Ezgjan Alioski and and Adam Forshaw will look to supply Kemar Roofe up top.



If the Leeds boss wants to shake things up he can look to his bench, where options available include Samu Saiz and Lewis Baker.



Leeds United Team vs West Brom



Peacock-Farrell, Douglas, Dallas, Jansson, Cooper (c), Klich, Phillips, Hernandez, Alioski, Forshaw, Roofe



Substitutes: Blackman, Davis, Shackleton, Harrison, Baker, Saiz, Roberts

