XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/11/2018 - 16:30 GMT

Samu Saiz On Bench – Leeds United Team vs West Brom Confirmed

 




Fixture: West Brom vs Leeds United
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Leeds United have named their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Darren Moore's West Brom outfit in a Championship clash at the Hawthornes this evening.

West Brom have been slated as promotion contenders, but are on a run of poor form and Leeds will look to pile further misery on the Baggies tonight.




Leeds remain without defenders Luke Ayling and Gaetano Berardi, while Patrick Bamford and Izzy Brown are also out.

Boss Marcelo Bielsa goes with Bailey Peacock-Farrell in goal, while in defence he again selects the pairing of Pontus Jansson and Liam Cooper. Also at the back, Barry Douglas and Stuart Dallas slot in as full-backs. In midfield the Leeds manager hands playing time to Kalvin Phillips and Mateusz Klich, while Pablo Hernandez, Ezgjan Alioski and and Adam Forshaw will look to supply Kemar Roofe up top.

If the Leeds boss wants to shake things up he can look to his bench, where options available include Samu Saiz and Lewis Baker.

 


Leeds United Team vs West Brom

Peacock-Farrell, Douglas, Dallas, Jansson, Cooper (c), Klich, Phillips, Hernandez, Alioski, Forshaw, Roofe

Substitutes: Blackman, Davis, Shackleton, Harrison, Baker, Saiz, Roberts
 