West Brom Fans Expected To Run Away With League – Former Leeds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray believes West Brom are struggling under the weight of expectations from their fans this season.



West Brom dropped down to the Championship at the end of last season, but made several exciting moves in the market in the summer and started the campaign as one of the promotion contenders.











They made a good start to the season under Darren Moore, but results and performances have not been good enough over the last month and they have won just one of their last five league games.



Gray feels the West Brom fans must be feeling frustrated as they expected their team to run away with the league and bounce straight back to the Premier League.





He believes it will be tough for West Brom to sustain a promotion challenge and they desperately need a run of good results as soon as possible.



Gray said on LUTV: “They are under a bit of pressure from the fans.



“I think the fans at West Brom were expecting them to be up there amongst the teams and basically run away with the league to get promotion.”



The Leeds legend continued: “But it is going to be a battle for them.



“They have got to get back on a run, whether they are capable of doing it, I don’t know.”



Leeds can pile more misery on West Brom this afternoon if they can win at the Hawthorns.

