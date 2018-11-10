XRegister
06 October 2016

10/11/2018 - 18:51 GMT

Worth His Weight In Gold To Brendan Rodgers – Celtic Legend Salutes Midfielder




Celtic legend Chris Sutton has praised Callum McGregor for his performance against RB Leipzig in the Europa League on Thursday and believes the 25-year old has excelled in Scott Brown’s absence.

McGregor played in a central midfield role alongside Ryan Christie when the Hoops beat Leipzig 2-1 at Celtic Park to keep their hopes of making it into the round of 32 alive.




Brown is Brendan Rodgers’ preferred choice in midfield, but missed the game against Leipzig with a knee injury. In Brown’s absence, McGregor was used in the deeper role.

Sutton was impressed with McGregor’s performance, despite him being played out of position, but does not feel the Scottish international is ready to replace Brown in midfield.
 


Sutton wrote in his column for the Daily Record: “I know about being shifted around positions and it’s not easy.

“But McGregor has really excelled in the absence of Brown.


“I don’t go along with this notion he’s now ready to replace the captain because I still believe Brown has a heck of a lot to offer to this side.

“McGregor is worth his weight in gold to his manager though because he has the intelligence on the pitch to perform to a top level wherever he’s asked to play.”

Celtic survived a late Leipzig flurry to emerge winners thanks to goals from Kieran Tierney and Odsonne Edouard.

The Bhoys will next take on Livingston in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

 