Be Patient, It’s Going To Be Best In Europe – Mauricio Pochettino On New Spurs Stadium

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino believes Spurs’ new stadium will be the best in Europe and has asked the fans to be patient as they wait for it to be completed.



Spurs were supposed to start the 2018/19 season in their new 62,000 seater stadium, but delays by contractors have forced the club into using Wembley as their temporary home stadium once again.











The club have set early 2019 as a tentative time frame for the opening of their new stadium after confirming that they will remain at Wembley for the rest of 2018.



Spurs boss Pochettino, however, believes that it will be worth the wait and assured everyone associated with the club that the new stadium will be an amazing place to enjoy football.





“I think you use the word stunning, we were stunned. You expect that you are going to find a good, nice stadium but when I saw the stadium it is like ‘Wow’”, Pochettino, who has had a tour of the new ground, told a press conference.



"Your face, it is difficult to talk because it is a beautiful, amazing.



"I think will be an amazing place to enjoy football for our players and fans.



“I am a little bit jealous of our players because to play and be in a changing room like this or be in a place like this it is amazing, massive."



And the Tottenham boss admits he would love to step onto the pitch as a player at the new ground.



"I would like to be 20 and be a player that Tottenham offer a contract to play because it will be amazing.



"Again I say to our fans patience because it is going to be the best stadium in Europe."



A Juan Foyth goal was enough for Tottenham to beat Crystal Palace on Saturday as the north London outfit opened up a four-point lead over Arsenal, who occupy fifth position in the Premier League table.



Pochettino’s side are now level on points with Chelsea and Liverpool, but have played a game more than their rivals.