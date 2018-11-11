Can’t Complain About My Players – Celtic Boss Brendan Rodgers On Livingston Draw

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is pleased with his side’s effort despite the Bhoys dropping two points against Livingston when the two teams squared off in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.



The Hoops had six shots on target, but failed to convert any one of them as their four-game winning run in all competitions came to an end with a 0-0 draw.











Despite the 0-0 stalemate, Rodgers’ side moved to the summit of the Scottish Premiership table after Hearts lost their game against Kilmarnock on Saturday.



It was a dogged defensive display from Livingston and Rodgers admitted explained that Celtic found it hard to break the opposition down.





“I’ve no complaints about my players", he told his club's official site.



"They’ve given everything these last several weeks and you need to give credit to Livingston who have shown why they are a tough team to break down and why they’ve been up towards the top."



Rodgers also feels his team dealt well with what Livingston threw at them and did their own jobs well.



"Credit to both teams. We did the basics of the game very well.



"Livingston really test you with how they play through their throw-ins, deep free-kicks and corners. I thought we stood up to that really well."



Celtic are level on points with Hearts, but have a superior goal difference compared to the Jambos and a game in hand as well.



The Bhoys have now headed into the international break.