Happy Apart From This – Jurgen Klopp As Liverpool Beat Fulham

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is pleased with his side’s 2-0 win against Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday, but feels the Reds can do better in front of goal.



Klopp’s side scored a goal in each half, but were far from clinical in front of goal as they created 20 openings and finished the game with a conversion rate of ten per cent.











Mohamed Salah’s scored in a one on one situation against Sergio Rico in the first half and Xherdan Shaqiri calmly scored from a volley in the second half to lift Liverpool above Manchester City in the Premier League table, even if only temporarily.



Liverpool were tested in the first half and late in the second half, but Klopp feels the result could have been more one-sided had the hosts taken their chances.





"You have to finish off your chances and we didn't do that often enough to have a clear result… but I think we were focused and concentrated in the game."



“We accelerated in the right moments. We had big chances – I'm not sure how many, [but] we scored twice.



“I'm completely happy, apart from scoring more goals it was a really good performance. We had to work hard and we won it", Klopp said in the post-match press conference.



The win means Liverpool will head into the international break still unbeaten in the Premier League.

