He Was Looking At Alvaro Morata Saying Get Back Onside – Chelsea Legend On Effect On Play

Chelsea legend Pat Nevin has conceded that Alvaro Morata often being caught offside is disrupting the Blues' play and feels the 26-year-old is trying to steal a yard on the opposition defenders.



The Spanish striker has been in form in recent weeks, dislodging Olivier Giroud as Maurizio Sarri's preferred striker up top, but he has been criticised for being caught offside.











Morata again found himself falling foul of Everton's backline on Sunday as the Toffees grabbed a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge.



Nevin feels it has been having a negative effect on Chelsea's play, with Morata's team-mates able to be caught in possession while waiting for the Spaniard to get onside, or just simply slowing down their speed of play.





"That does happen [losing our momentum when Morata is offside]", Nevin said on Chelsea TV.



"There was once or twice when [Cesar] Azpilicueta looked over – and he arguably has a better understanding with Morata than anyone else in the squad – and was sort of saying 'come on, get back on, I want to find you'.



"So it slows you down. You want to get your head up and see someone in front to get your pass to, but when they are offside you are stymied.



"And you can get caught on the ball sometimes because that player is in an offside position. So you can look like the idiot.



"It's not a good thing for us, but if you're not lightening quick, and he is quick but not lightening quick, you sometimes try to steal a yard", Nevin added.



Morata will now head off to link up with the Spain squad, having been included in his country's squad for fixtures against Croatia and Bosnia over the international break.

