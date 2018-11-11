I Still Remember 1973 – Leeds Supporting Port Vale Boss Keen For Sunderland Scalp

Follow @insidefutbol





Port Vale boss Neil Aspin has revealed an extra motivation for his side's FA Cup clash against Sunderland as he is a Leeds United fan.



Aspin started his career in the youth ranks at Leeds and made his debut for the Yorkshire giants aged just 16 years old, becoming the club's second youngest debutant.











He turned out for Leeds until a 1989 move to Port Vale, where he clocked up close to 350 appearances over a ten-year period.



The former defender went into management and was handed the senior job at Vale Park last year after a spell in charge of hometown club Gateshead.





Aspin's Vale team will host Sunderland this afternoon at Vale Park in the first round of the FA Cup and the former Leeds man has not lost sight of the fact that the Black Cats beat the Whites in the final of the same competition in 1973, with the disappointment still in his mind.



"We haven't played Sunderland for such a long time that I was still a player at the Vale the last time it happened and I remember we had some great tussles with them", Aspin was quoted as saying by the Northern Echo.



"I am from Gateshead, but I grew up as a Leeds supporter and I still remember the disappointment of the famous FA Cup final of 1973 when Sunderland beat them", he added.



Aspin will have to plot a way past a Sunderland side in superb form, with Jack Ross' men having won their last six games across all competitions.

