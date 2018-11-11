XRegister
06 October 2016

11/11/2018 - 11:28 GMT

I’m In Best Condition I’ve Been In For Long Time, West Ham Star Reveals




West Ham United winger Robert Snodgrass feels he has left his injury woes behind him and is in the best physical condition he has been in for a long time.

Snodgrass joined the Hammers from Hull City in January 2017, but was loaned out to Aston Villa for the 2017/18 season.




The Scot returned to West Ham for the 2018/19 season and has played a part in all their Premier League games so far this season.

Having started in the last four Premier Leagues games for the Hammers, Snodgrass said he wants to help his side climb up the table after their 1-1 draw against Huddersfield Town on Saturday.
 


Snodgrass is looking forward to showing his best for West Ham and feels he is in the best possible condition to do so.

I personally keep on grafting every day and I’m in the best condition I’ve been in for a long time, and I had some injuries holding me back from doing that in the past”, Snodgrass told West Ham United’s official website.


“But to get myself in this condition and driving forward is great and I want to be pushing us up that table.

"We will dust ourselves down and get ready for a tough game against Man City.”

Manuel Pellegrini’s side were rescued by a Felipe Anderson strike in the 74th minute after going behind to an Alex Pritchard goal inside the opening 10 minutes of the game against Huddersfield.

With the draw, West Ham’s wait for back to back wins in the Premier League continues as they last achieved the feat in January 2017.