Is Either Bailey Peacock-Farrell Or Jamal Blackman Good Enough – Former Leeds Star Unsure On Goalkeepers

Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan is not sure either Jamal Blackman or Bailey Peacock-Farrell are able to command the number 1 spot at a top Championship outfit.



Peacock-Farrell has come under the microscope following Leeds' 4-1 defeat at West Brom on Saturday.











Some fans are calling for Blackman, who joined on loan from Chelsea in the summer but has been forced to warm the bench with Peacock-Farrell playing on a regular basis, to be given a run in the team.



But Whelan is not sure whether head coach Marcelo Bielsa should make a change and noted Peacock-Farrell is an international.





And he indicated that neither option may be what is needed to be a number 1 at a top Championship side.



"Does Bielsa make the change, I am not sure", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.



"He's [Peacock-Farrell] going to be on international duty with Northern Ireland in the international break; he's an international player.



"But saying that, is Peacock-Farrell or Jamal Blackman really a number 1 at a top Championship club?"



Blackman played regularly in the Championship last season while on loan at Sheffield United and is is unclear how Chelsea view him being on the bench at Elland Road.

